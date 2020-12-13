Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,677 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 more deaths on Sunday. There were 90,256 total new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 279,574 while the total number of deaths is 11,098.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.61%.
There are 1,707 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, an increase of 37 since Saturday. There are 342 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 70,651 active cases in Massachusetts.
More lies from the Forced Health Insurance Dept of Health from lines of cabbages that are crying “Oh My God! Oh My God”. Just go home, have chicken soup, and you will be fine.