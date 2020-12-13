BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Teachers Union passed a vote of no confidence in Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. The vote passed by a 97.5% margin at an emergency meeting Sunday night.
It comes after Cassellis refused to “formally ensure equitable and uniform safety and instructional provisions at additional schools slated for Monday reopening,” the union said.
Twenty-eight more Boston schools will open Monday for high-needs students. According to the union, those schools don’t have the safety provisions which were placed at the four schools already open.
“We will proudly be there for our high-needs students when they arrive at schools in the morning, but it is very disheartening that the superintendent has refused to officially ensure equitable and uniform safety provisions and instructional practices at the additional schools slated for reopening on Monday,” said Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang in a statement.
The union also said Cassellius did not meet with the union to discuss the provisions, which include:
- Safe ventilation and air quality standards
- Vents in bathrooms and working sinks with soap for handwashing
- A scheduling process that takes into account pre-existing medical conditions of educators and their families
- PPE for educators, nurses, and staff working with students who cannot socially distance or wear masks
- Access to COVID-19 testing
According to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, the ventilation systems at the reopening schools have been upgraded and some have added air purifiers.