BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Children’s Museum will be voluntarily closing to the public through January 7 “in response to the current resurgence in COVID-19 cases” in Massachusetts “and to ensure the continued wellbeing of its relatively small staff along with the continued safety of visitors during the holidays.”
The museum said the closure is effective beginning Monday. Advance ticket purchases will be refunded.
Boston Children’s Museum was closed for several months during the initial coronavirus surge. The facility reopened in July with COVID precautions in place.
“While disheartening during this time when the Museum normally welcomes thousands of children to enjoy festive exhibits and programs, we are confident that this step is in the best interest of our staff and visitors,” the museum said.
Museum staff will continue to work remotely with some socially distanced in the building. Staff will work on virtual programming.