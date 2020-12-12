(CBS) – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is now self-quarantining after the state’s Department of Health Director, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman for Raimondo.
Josh Block, the Director of Communications for Gov. Raimondo, said in a statement on Saturday that Dr. Alexander-Scott is asymptomatic and will work from home.
“In accordance with Department of Health guidance, Governor Gina Raimondo and several members of her senior leadership team will be self-quarantining. The Governor tested negative today and will continue to be tested during her quarantine,” said Block.
Block say Raimondo last saw Alexander-Scott in-person at last Thursday’s press conference.
Rhode Island Department of Health guidance provides for a seven-day quarantine from the date of exposure if accompanied by a negative test on day five. That seven-day period will conclude on Thursday, Dec. 17.
A press conference for Raimondo that was planned for Thursday, Dec. 17 will now be moved to Friday, Dec. 18 at 1 pm.