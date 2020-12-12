Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,968 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 47 more deaths on Saturday. There were 99,719 total new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 274,897 while the total number of deaths is 11,057.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.60%.
There are 1,670 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, an increase of 65 since Friday. There are 334 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 67,754 active cases in Massachusetts.