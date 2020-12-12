Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) — The number of patients needing to be treated for coronavirus at the DCU Center has exceeded the field hospital’s expectations. The hospital has adapted and will expand, administrators told WBZ-TV.
There was a 35-patient capacity on Friday, while 30 patients were treated. By Sunday, the capacity will be increased to 50.
The field hospital opened Sunday. Staff anticipated 25 patients in the first week, but that was exceeded by Tuesday.
At full capacity, the field hospital can hold 220 patients, assuming there is enough staff.