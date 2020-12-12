BOSTON (CBS) — The boat disabled 160 nautical miles east of Nantucket was towed to safety by the Coast Guard over the course of five days. The fishing vessel Fearless reported needing help Sunday night in eight-foot waves and 20 knots of winds.
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma began towing the boat Monday morning, according to the Coast Guard. They were able to meet up with a commercial towing company near Buzzard’s Bay on Friday.
“When a ship has a crew that can do anything you need them to do, it makes life very easy,” said Cmdr. Eric Johnson, Tahoma’s commanding officer, in a statement. “Apparently, Fearless also falls into that category. The crew quickly and expertly set the tow and were proactive about monitoring it and communicating during the transit.”
No injuries were reported.