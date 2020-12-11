Comments
Congratulations Rochie! And thank you to Jacob, Kate Merrill, Liam Martin, Breana Pitts, Zack Green, Sarah Wroblewski, Eric Fisher, Jon Keller, Anaridis Rodriguez, Paula Ebben, David Wade, and Lisa Hughes for joining in on this year’s fun.
BOSTON (CBS) – And then there was one. We started the 2020 WBZ Gingerbread House Competition with eleven competitors, broken into four brackets. With a pandemic keeping everybody distanced, there were no teams this year. It was every man and woman for themselves.
After three rounds of competition, and more than 18,000 total votes, DAN ROCHE has emerged the champion of this year’s Gingerbread House contest.
Rochie took down a formidable finals opponent in Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff. For both men, it was their first year in what has become a beloved tradition at WBZ.
We can’t wait to see what next year holds!