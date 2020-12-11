Comments
BOSTON (CBS0 – The Greatest Bar has closed its doors temporarily.
“Because trying to stay open under the challenges created by tightening COVID-19 restrictions was financially impossible,” the restaurant said in a statement.
The sports bar/nightclub/function hall is located near the TD Garden. The Garden closed temporarily in March 2020, and the restaurant relied on fans attending Garden events for much of its business.
The statement also said that when the pandemic recedes, The Greatest Bar will reopening.
“We will be back… And when we are, you best be ready to celebrate in a really BIG way!” the statement said.