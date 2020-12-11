BOSTON (CBS) — Dozens of exotic animals that “can make great pets” are up for adoption through the MSPCA-Angell’s adoption centers in Jamaica Plain and Methuen. The organization said it has received its largest-ever surrender of Sugar Gliders, described as “tiny gliding marsupials that can slip through the air like flying squirrels.”
Their original caretaker in Hampshire County surrendered the 44 Sugar Gliders to the MSPCA when they started reproducing. The MSPCA said they should be perfect for people who know how to care for small mammals.
“Sugar Gliders are extremely social animals and can make great pets—but they are exotic animals and need specialized care,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA.
The creatures are said to be “playful and curious” who like to hang out with each other and with people. As marsupials, they enjoy being in pouches, which can be made with fabric (a shirt pocket works, too). Their diet needs to be protein-rich and can include cooked eggs, Sugar Glider-specific pellets sold in stores, plus green leafy vegetables and fruit.
Most of the Sugar Gliders are about a year old. Anyone interested in adopting one or more can email adoption@mspca.org.