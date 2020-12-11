MIDDLEBORO (CBS) — A 21-year-old Middleboro man was ordered held without bail after he was arraigned on murder charges Friday. Ryan True is accused of killing his parents inside the Middleboro home they shared.
True will be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital. He was given a mental health evaluation after appearing before a judge.
According to prosecutors, True got into an argument with his father and then stabbed him several times. When his mother came home a short time later, True did the same to her.
Police located True by talking to his half-brother. True allegedly told his half-brother “something bad happened” to his parents.
True suffers from mental health issues, according to his brother.
The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Renee True and 52-year-old David True. Middleboro Public Schools said Renee was a bus driver for special education students.
‘It’s a terrible time. It’s always a terrible time for something like this but it’s two weeks from Christmas,” said Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.