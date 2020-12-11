Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 14: "Very Worried" About Cousins, Vikings Offense Against Bucs Says Heath CummingsThe Vikings and Cousins have been rolling lately but a tough matchup looms in Tampa Bay this weekend.

Slow Start Dooms Patriots: Four Ups, Four Downs From Ugly Loss To RamsThe highs and lows from the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams involve a few more lows than highs.

Chiefs-Dolphins Preview: Tua Is 'Going To Have To Put It On His Shoulders,' Says CBS's Jay FeelyTua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins look to overcome an underrated Chiefs defense in Week 14, while slowing Patrick Mahomes and the NFL's top passing offense.

An Utterly Insane Patriots Streak Has Finally Come To An End After 17 YearsThe Patriots lost their seventh game of the season on Thursday night. That is a sentence that has not been written in a very, very long time.

Red Zone Woes Doom Patriots, Led By Cam Newton's Horrendous Pick-SixThe Patriots mustered just three points on their four trips inside the red zone, an issue that has haunted the team all season long.