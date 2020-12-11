MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Manchester Police are asking the public to help identify two men who assaulted a 7-Eleven store clerk on Nov. 30 after one was asked to wear a mask.
According to police, the injured employee said that a while male had entered the store on 85 S. Main Street in Manchester without a mask on. After being told he needed to comply with COVID-19 protocols, the man argued with the employee and said he would come back.
The employee told police that the man ended up returning shortly after with another man. The two then brought down the plexiglass barrier at the counter and hopped over it before punching the employee. They ripped the employee’s shirt off before running out of the store.
The scuffle resulted in several items being knocked off the counter and a broken credit card reader, police said.
One suspect was described as a 5’10” white male with brown hair, and the other was described as a “Hispanic or a light-skinned black male.” They drove away in a black sedan.
Anyone who knows or recognizes the suspects is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.