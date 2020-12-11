This Reality Check Will Test New England And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThe descent to this place was gradual, but it's nevertheless startling to see the Patriots as a middling team in the middle of December.

Marcus Smart Likes What He's Seen From Celtics Rookie Payton PritchardAfter watching Payton Pritchard bring some grit and energy to his first NBA practices, Marcus Smart has become a big fan of the Celtics rookie.

Bill Belichick Is Done Taking Questions About His Starting QuarterbackSome 10 hours later, while back home in Foxboro, the Patriots' head coach was not in any better mood to field such questions.

Jayson Tatum Studying Kevin Durant, Others To Improve His EfficiencyJayson Tatum is determined to become a more efficient player in every aspect of his game.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 14: "Very Worried" About Cousins, Vikings Offense Against Bucs Says Heath CummingsThe Vikings and Cousins have been rolling lately but a tough matchup looms in Tampa Bay this weekend.