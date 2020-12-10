PROVIDENCE, RI (CBS) – After installing coronavirus-related restrictions for some businesses right after Thanksgiving as part of a “two-week pause”, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced on Thursday that the restrictions will be extended for one more week.
The pause began on Monday, Nov. 30, and it will now run through Sunday, Dec. 20. Establishments such as indoor recreation facilities, gyms, sports facilities and venues of assembly will remain closed during this time. Restaurants will still be limited to 33 percent indoor capacity.
Today, I’m announcing that we are extending our pause one more week, ending on Sunday, December 20. pic.twitter.com/cp4fehFkZO
— Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) December 10, 2020
Because the pause has been extended, programs for business and unemployment relief have been extended. The deadline to apply is now Monday, Dec. 14.
“We’re also extending the additional $200 weekly unemployment benefit to cover the third week of the pause. Any Rhode Islander who certifies for unemployment for the week of December 13 will automatically receive this benefit from [Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training],” Gov. Raimondo said in a tweet.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, the positivity rate for COVID tests has jumped in the last week from 6.9% to 8.9%. Meanwhile new cases per 100,000 has also risen in the last week, going from 568 to 856.