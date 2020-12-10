(CBS/AP) — Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle before an expected decision to greenlight the shot for use in millions of Americans. Food and Drug Administration advisers meet Thursday to scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags or oversights.

The public review comes as U.K. regulators investigate two apparent cases of allergic reaction to the vaccine.

Safety will be top of mind for the panel of medical experts, who will vote on whether to endorse the vaccine that was co-developed with Germany’s BioNTech. They will also address unknowns about the vaccine’s effectiveness in certain groups.

The panel meeting will start at 9 a.m., with voting potentially beginning after 3 p.m. A final FDA decision and the first shots could follow within days.

Among those on the committee are doctors from several top Boston hospitals.

The distribution of the first round of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Massachusetts is set to begin as early as next week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

The state’s first shipment of nearly 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine was ordered from the federal government Friday and will be delivered directly to 21 hospitals, as well as to the Department of Public Health Immunization lab, beginning around Dec. 15.

Doses will then be redistributed for access to 74 hospitals across all 14 counties for front-line medical workers.

The next 40,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be allocated to the Federal Pharmacy Program to begin vaccinating staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities, rest homes and assisted living residences, according to Baker.

The vaccine is being prioritized for these groups to maximize the preservation of life and to support the health care system, Baker said.

Cambridge-based Moderna has also submitted its vaccine candidate for emergency use to the FDA. That advisory committee meeting is scheduled to happen on Dec. 17.

