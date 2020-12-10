BOSTON (CBS) – The FDA Advisory Committee is set to vote Thursday to issue an emergency authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which could allow the FDA to make final authorization within days. Among those on the committee are doctor’s from several top Boston hospitals.
The FDA advisory committee is made up of doctors and infectious disease experts from across the country.
In that group three local doctors from Tufts Medical Center, Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard.
Two of them are also members of the Broad Institute, which has taken on a lot of the testing in Massachusetts.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The voting process could begin after 3 p.m.
We will get to see this whole process all over again when Cambridge-based Moderna’s vaccine is considered for emergency use — one week from Thursday.