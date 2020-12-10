BOSTON (CBS) — Fresh off their 45-0 demolition of one Los Angeles team, the Patriots are looking to beat another one on Thursday night when they head back into SoFi Stadium to take on the 8-4 Rams.

The Patriots have their backs against the wall in their push for the playoffs, and can’t afford any slipups the rest of the way. Losing Thursday night’s Super Bowl LIII rematch could essentially end New England’s playoff hopes.

With those postseason dreams live for at least one more week? Here’s how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team sees Thursday night’s tilt playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are six-point underdogs, but throw that out the window. They were underdogs to the Chargers as well, and how did that work out.

The team’s confidence is sky high and they will continue to roll Thursday night.

Patriots 28, Rams 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This is the Patriots biggest game of the season. Both teams come in confident after big wins on Sunday.

The Rams can put up points so getting pressure on Goff will be key. A healthy Adam Butler has been huge in this aspect for New England.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have to pound and pound with the run — even as they face All-World Aaron Donald and company.

And don’t worry about the quick turnaround. The Patriots have won nine straight on three days rest.

Patriots 24, Rams 21

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

This is a tough game to predict. The Pats have won four of their last five and they seem to be playing their best football.

The biggest factor for me in this one is that the Pats never had to leave Los Angeles. This is essentially a “home week” for the team. The Rams finished their game against the Cardinals and had to fly back from Arizona, while the Pats played the Chargers and went back to their hotel and rested.

I’m gonna go out on a limb and say the Pats keep it going.

Patriots 24, Rams 14

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Predicting the 2020 Patriots is a fool’s endeavor. On the whole, they’ve been all over the place.

But lately, they’ve been rolling. And considering how much confidence and dominance they were exuding on the field at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, it feels right to assume that they’ll keep things up a few days later (against an admittedly better football team).

Patriots 17, Rams 14

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Rams defense is solid against the run, one of five teams in the league holding the opposition to less than 100 rushing yards per game. So this is going to be strength vs. strength.

If the Patriots’ special teams continues to play like they did four days ago, and the defense can snag a few Jared Goff passes out of the air, then New England will have a real good chance at an upset.

Patriots 24, Rams 21