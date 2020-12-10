CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
NORWELL (CBS) – An alert Norwell Police officer helped alert a family to a fire in their attic, allowing them to get out of the house with their children and a family pet.

Norwell Police said an officer was on routine patrol when he saw smoke coming from the roof of a River Street home. He soon noticed there was a fire in the attic.

A fire at a Norwell home. (Image Credit: Norwell Police)

The officer alerted the family, which included three children and a dog.

A Norwell Police officer alerted a family to flames in their attic. (Image Credit: Norwell Police)

Flames spread in the house before firefighters from Norwell and other communities were able to knock it out.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

