Comments
NORWELL (CBS) – An alert Norwell Police officer helped alert a family to a fire in their attic, allowing them to get out of the house with their children and a family pet.
Norwell Police said an officer was on routine patrol when he saw smoke coming from the roof of a River Street home. He soon noticed there was a fire in the attic.
The officer alerted the family, which included three children and a dog.
Flames spread in the house before firefighters from Norwell and other communities were able to knock it out.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.