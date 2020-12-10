EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Fifteen-year-old Molly Butts has been baking up a storm these past few months — right in her family’s home in East Bridgewater.

She’s made more than 600 cupcakes since September. And every one has helped a child in need.

“I’ve lost a lot of people in my family to cancer, so we’ve kind of always just donated to the Jimmy Fund,” she told WBZ-TV’s Liam Martin.

Now she’s selling cupcakes to help raise even more.

“I’ve always loved to bake, so I just put the two together and started to work on an idea,” she said.

The idea exploded and soon became Molly’s Cancer Movement. Her cupcake creations are unique and delicious, and have been selling more like hot cakes.

She’s making masks and t-shirts, too — by hand – using a press that she bought for the purpose.

She started with a modest goal of selling just a few items — but has now raised nearly $3,000.

And she’s nowhere near done yet.

“I was kind of surprised at first, because I knew people were going to support me, but I didn’t know that many people,” she said. “I hope I can raise more money; I just really want to help this cause.”

For the holiday season, she’s selling gingerbread-and-egg nog cupcakes and a new decorate-it-yourself cupcake kit for kids.

If you’d like to buy cupcakes, t-shirts or masks, you can visit mollyscancermovement.com.