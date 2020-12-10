SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) — Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s is teaming up with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for its newest flavor. The non-dairy treat is called “Change The Whirled” and hits stores in 2021.
Portions of the proceeds will go toward Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights Camp,” whose mission “is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities.” The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has not played in the NFL since leading kneeling protests during the national anthem in 2016 to draw attention to police brutality and racial injustice.
“We are so inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s bold activism for racial justice that we did what we do best: We whipped up a euphoric flavor to honor his work,” said Ben & Jerry’s in a statement. The company called on Americans to “dismantle white supremacy” in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police earlier this year.
I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice!
Today, we're excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021!
100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry's pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020
The frozen dessert is vegan, just like Kaepernick, and contains fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.