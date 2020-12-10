BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton is one of 14 Patriots players listed as questionable for Thursday night’s tilt against the Rams in Los Angeles. But the quarterback is expected to play as New England continues its push for the playoffs.

Newton is questionable for the second straight week with an abdomen issue, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that Newton is fine and will get the start for the Patriots.

There was never too much doubt on Newton’s status, but the three-day turnaround from Sunday’s 45-0 win over the Chargers created at least a slim possibility that Newton may miss Thursday’s game. Newton was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but with the Patriots in must-win mode the rest of the season, it’s going to take a lot for their starting QB to miss a game.

Newton suffered the abdomen injury two weeks ago in New England’s win over the Arizona Cardinals. He threw for just 69 yards in Sunday’s shellacking of the Chargers, but also ran for 48 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory. For the season, Newton has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,053 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions, while rushing for 435 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.