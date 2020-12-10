BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton popped up on the injury report last week with an abdominal injury. And though he’s downplayed the significance of that ailment, it’s apparently been a legitimate issue.
Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer said during the pregame show on Thursday night that Newton’s abdominal injury has “caused him an awful lot of pain,” and that the team made sure to force Newton to rest during this short week.
If Newton’s injury was bothering him on Sunday against the Chargers, it didn’t show — at least not in terms of the quarterback absorbing a healthy dose of punishment in the run game. Newton ran 14 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-0 win.
He was limited as a passer, though, throwing just 19 passes while completing 12 for 69 yards and a touchdown. He was taken out of the game midway through the fourth quarter, when the Patriots led 38-0.
Newton was a limited participant during the Patriots’ practice on Tuesday, but he suited up as the team’s starting quarterback on Thursday night against the Rams.