Report: Cam Newton Expected To Start Vs. Rams Despite Abdomen InjuryCam Newton is one of 14 Patriots players listed as questionable for Thursday night's tilt against the Rams in Los Angeles. But the quarterback is expected to play as New England continues its push for the playoffs.

Patriots-Rams Week 14 Thursday Night Football PredictionsFresh off their 45-0 demolition of one Los Angeles team, the Patriots are looking to beat another one on Thursday night when they head back into SoFi Stadium to take on the 8-4 Rams.

Tony Romo's Tom Brady Impression Cracks Up Jimmy KimmelWhen Tony Romo burst onto the football broadcast scene, he was known for his ability to predict the future. Now, the CBS color analyst can add "quarterbacking impersonation" to his listed skills on his resume.

Report: Patriots Signing Defensive Back Dayan Lake To Practice SquadThe Patriots are adding to their defensive backfield, reportedly signing Dayan Lake.

Red Sox Dropping Affiliation With Lowell Spinners In 2021, Hopeful To ReconnectOn what is expected to be a dark day around the country for minor league baseball, the Boston Red Sox opted to cut ties with the Lowell Spinners for the upcoming 2021 season.