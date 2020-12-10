CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Ronan Park

BOSTON (CBS) – A mysterious sinkhole was discovered in Boston’s Ronan Park by a resident over the weekend.

No one knows when it appeared or how long it’s been there, but we should get some answers on Thursday.

A mysterious sinkhole in Ronan Park. (Image Credit: Bart Thompson)

Officials with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and a city archaeologist have scheduled a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

The resident who found the sinkhole called 311, so Boston Fire and Police responded.

A sinkhole is blocked off in Ronan Park. (WBZ-TV)

As of Thursday, the hole had been blocked off with barricades, police tape and a fence.

CBSBoston.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply