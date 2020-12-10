Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A mysterious sinkhole was discovered in Boston’s Ronan Park by a resident over the weekend.
No one knows when it appeared or how long it’s been there, but we should get some answers on Thursday.
Officials with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and a city archaeologist have scheduled a news conference at 10:30 a.m.
The resident who found the sinkhole called 311, so Boston Fire and Police responded.
As of Thursday, the hole had been blocked off with barricades, police tape and a fence.