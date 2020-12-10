BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh warned Boston residents that “there should be no holiday parties” this year as COVID cases continue to surge around the region.

“Many of us are starting to make plans for what is obviously going to be a very different holiday season this year. This is usually the time for traditions, gathering with family and friends, office parties. I know many people will be hoping for some normalcy right now. But this isn’t a normal year, and this is not the time for us to start thinking about going back to normalcy,” Walsh said. “There should be no holiday parties, as hard as that sounds.”

Health officials said the city’s hospitals are at about 90% ICU capacity on average.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,675 new coronavirus cases and 89 additional deaths in the state.

Walsh said that with cases on the rise around the country, he is “strongly encouraging” Boston residents not to travel for the holidays.

“The stakes right now are just too high,” Walsh said, adding “This holiday season is going to be something like we’ve never experienced.”

“Sometimes you think that, ‘I’ll only bring over a couple couples and we’ll have dinner’ or what have you. But you have no idea where they’ve been,” said Walsh. “You have no idea who they have been in contact with. So when you’re bringing somebody who’s a friend or a family member you’re not used to seeing, you’re potentially bringing the virus into your homes.”

Health officials issued similar warnings ahead of Thanksgiving. Despite the warnings, Gov. Charlie Baker said data in the weeks following Thanksgiving showed “disturbing trends.”

Anyone who hosts a gathering for the holidays is asked to limit the number of guests or hold the event outside. The indoor gathering limit in Boston is 10 people and the limit for outdoor events is 25 people.

Guests are asked to avoid singing and shouting during indoor parties, health officials said.