BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve ever wanted to take a walk in the shoes of an all-time great football coach, here is your chance. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is auctioning off the sneakers he wore during last Sunday’s 45-0 blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers to raise money for his charity.
The auction is open until January 10, 2021, and the money raised from the winning bid will go to The Bill Belichick Foundation, which provides coaching, mentorship and financial support to football and lacrosse organizations throughout the country.)
Belichick wore the sneakers as part of the NFL’s “My Cleats, My Cause” initiative during Sunday’s lopsided victory. He’ll also be wearing them during Thursday night’s tilt against the Los Angeles Rams, and again when the Patriots close out the regular season against the New York Jets on Jan. 3.
Coming soon to @nflauction benefiting the BBF! Coach Belichick will wear these custom designed BBF sneakers when he coaches the @patriots vs @nyjets game on Jan. 3rd. #mycausemycleats
Belichick will autograph the sneakers and personalize them for the winning bidder. As of Thursday afternoon, the top bid on the special pair of kicks was at $2,850.
It’s a busy week for Belichick’s foundation, which is also donating $440,000 in grants and scholarships to athletes and athletic programs around the country, according to TMZ Sports. The Bill Belichick Foundation is also holding a “virtual” toy drive to benefit the Boston Marine Toys for Tots, and will match any toy donation through Dec. 20.
On the football field, Belichick will look to guide the Patriots to the team’s third straight win when they face the L.A. Rams on Thursday Night Football.