ELK GROVE, CA (CBS Sacramento) — One California family says the Grinch who stole Christmas drove a blue Amazon van.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Sarah Ross said. “It’s not something you think your trusted Amazon drivers would be doing.”

An Amazon driver is now under investigation for reportedly taking a package from Ross’s front porch while on his delivery route. Ross is hoping the company is “going to make it right. That this was their employee. And either return the chair back to us or refund the money back,” she says.

Ross says she notified Amazon about the theft immediately.

“Because the driver did drop off the packages they were able to trace it back to what driver it was so they know exactly who it is,” she explains. Then she contacted Elk Grove police who are now investigating. No Christmas surprise for her son, but there will likely be one for this Amazon driver.

“This is a tough lesson, but I’m not sure that person can be trusted,” she says.

As for the gift? “[Amazon hasn’t] said if they’re going to give the package back, get a new one or compensate us for the cost of it. We don’t know that part yet,” Ross says.

Though the $200 gaming chair taken from the porch was purchased from a gaming site, not from Amazon, she’s still holding the delivery company accountable for her son’s surprise Christmas present from his girlfriend “I’m sure money is tight and that’s not something that she probably has to turn around and go buy another gift,” Ross adds.

Ross says her family is feeling violated after an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera taking a package delivered by UPS from their front porch. “To see that it was an Amazon driver turn around, look at this really look at the label, it was shocking to see that it was an Amazon driver that was taking this package away and stealing it.”

The longtime Elk Grove resident says it all happened just moments after it was dropped off by a different delivery company. “The UPS and the Amazon driver were literally within minutes of one another,” she notes.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson tells CBS Sacramento the company is “actively investigating this incident.”

But Ross says there’s not much to investigate.

“We have video of him going down the driveway and loading it into the truck. Why risk your job over a $200 gaming chair. You’re working hard, buy your own.”