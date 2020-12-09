BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts on Wednesday released its plan for vaccination distribution, including a timeline of when residents can anticipate getting a coronavirus shot. But where will these vaccines be available?
Health and Human Services Sec. Marylou Sudders offered details about where vaccines will be given and who will be doing the injections.
“When available, all healthcare institutions including our hospitals, community health centers, private medical offices will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for their patients,” Sudders said. “Many medical professionals can administer the vaccines: Doctors, nurses, dentists, other licensed clinicians, pharmacists, pharmacy interns, pharmacy techs, paramedics and certified medical assistants under supervision.
Those living and working in long-term care facilities will be vaccinated as part of a federal program. The federal government partnered with CVS and Walgreens to go directly to those facilities and vaccinate residents and staff.
Sudders said mass.gov/covidvaccine will have the latest information on vaccine availability. The website notes that the CDC will share the location of public vaccine clinics at vaccinefinder.org.
“Once vaccine is widely available you can also check with your primary care provider, local pharmacy or local health department,” the state says. “Information will also be available on the DPH website.”
The federal government also recently announced a list of chain and community-pharmacy networks that will be part of vaccine distribution. Chains with Boston-area supermarket pharmacies joining the effort include Stop & Shop, Star Market, Shaws, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Market 32 and Wegmans.