WALTHAM (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for a string of random attacks in Waltham.
The attacks, which began on Nov. 10, included a United States Post Office letter carrier. The attacks, which have been on men, began at the GardenCrest Apartment Complex and spread to the downtown area.
At least 11 people in the city of Waltham have been assaulted at different locations since Nov. 10. The victims have been alone and struck from behind with a blunt object. The attacks have occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
The City of Waltham is also offering a $5,000 reward for information about the crimes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600 or at their anonymous tip line, 781-314-3636.