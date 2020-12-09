BOSTON (CBS) — When Tony Romo burst onto the football broadcast scene, he was known for his ability to predict the future. Now, the CBS color analyst can add “quarterbacking impersonation” to his listed skills on his resume.
Romo was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when the host put him on the spot to recreate some impressions of quarterbacks that Romo had done in private. Romo didn’t want to do it, but eventually gave in to Kimmel’s request.
The Tom Brady impression was rather underwhelming, as it just involved Romo standing still and looking around before mimicking a throw. Nevertheless, it sent Kimmel into a fit of hysterical laughter.
Romo’s Peyton Manning impression involved a bit more, with Romo going through all of the former MVP’s pre-snap motions and signals. And his Brett Favre impression was a solid throwback to the gun-slinging days of yore.
.@TonyRomo imitates @TomBrady, #PeytonManning & @BrettFavre… 🏈😂 pic.twitter.com/HyeHo7wKPr
— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 8, 2020
Kimmel told Romo that he could take that show to Vegas. That might be a slight oversell. It made for a decent minute during a late-night interview, though.