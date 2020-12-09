Red Sox Dropping Affiliation With Lowell Spinners In 2021, Hopeful To ReconnectOn what is expected to be a dark day around the country for minor league baseball, the Boston Red Sox opted to cut ties with the Lowell Spinners for the upcoming 2021 season.

Hurley's Picks: Power Ranking The Non-Traditional NFL Game Nights In 2020Now that we've seen it all -- with still more to come -- it's the right time to look at all of the non-traditional start times and lay out an official POWER RANKING of which ones are best.

Four Celtics Rank In ESPN's Top 50, With Jayson Tatum Just Outside Top 10The NBA season is just around the corner, and ESPN is releasing its player rankings for the new campaign. The Boston Celtics are prominently featured in the Top 50.

Matthew Slater Loving Life Back At UCLAWith the Patriots calling UCLA home during their stay in Los Angeles, Matthew Slater is back to being the big man on campus. The Bruins alumni is back at his old stomping grounds, and he's loving every second of it.

Gunner Olszewski Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The WeekOn Sunday, Gunner Olszewski scored his first NFL touchdown. On Wednesday, he got his first NFL weekly award.