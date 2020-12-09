CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are adding to their defensive backfield depth, reportedly signing Dayan Lake.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the news on Wednesday, one day before the Patriots take on the Rams in Los Angeles.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan confirmed the news.

The signing is reportedly for the practice squad, but the NFL’s COVID-19 rules have led to a number of practice squad elevations taking place during the season.

Lake, 23, went undrafted in April’s draft after starting 42 games at BYU. Lake recorded seven interceptions, two sacks, and 149 tackles during his collegiate career.

Lake signed with the Rams after the draft but was waived when the team made its final cuts in early September. The Patriots worked out Lake on Monday.

