BOSTON (CBS) — Week 13 is in the books, and the Patriots’ playoff chances remain slim. But we’re here to tell you there is still a chance.

The Patriots are back to .500 after winning four of their last five games, but they sit two games out of the final playoff spot in the AFC. That final spot currently belongs to the 8-4 Indianapolis Colts, with two other teams — the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens — ahead of New England in the hunt for that final playoff spot.

Essentially, the Patriots are tenth in a seven-team playoff format. It’s not great.

The good news is the Patriots hold tiebreakers over both the Raiders and the Ravens, thanks to their victories over those teams. The Patriots also hold a tiebreaker against the Miami Dolphins, who sit in the 6-seed at the moment. The Patriots visit the Dolphins in Week 15, a game that could go a long way in an improbable run to the playoffs.

To get in, the Patriots are going to need to win their final four games — @ L.A. Rams, @ Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets — and hope the teams ahead of them in the standings have a misstep or two along the way. They could still get in with a 9-7 record, but they’d need even more help over the final month of the season.

The Patriots did not get any help on Tuesday night, as the Dallas Cowboys were unable to pull off an upset over the Ravens. In fact, the Patriots didn’t get any help in Week 13, with the Steelers and the Titans the only playoff teams losing last week. New England better hope for some help in the weeks ahead.

Here’s how the AFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 14:

1. Pittsburgh (11-1)

Remaining opponents: @ Buffalo, @ Cincinnati, vs. Indianapolis, @ Cleveland

2. Kansas City (11-1)

Remaining opponents @ Miami, @ New Orleans, vs. Atlanta, vs. L.A. Chargers

3. Buffalo (9-3)

Remaining opponents vs. Pittsburgh, @Denver, @New England, vs. Miami

4. Tennessee (8-4)

Remaining opponents: @ Jacksonville, vs. Detroit, @ Green Bay, @ Houston

5. Cleveland (9-3)

Remaining opponents: vs. Baltimore, @ New York Giants, @ New York Jets, vs. Pittsburgh

6. Miami (8-4)

Remaining opponents: vs. Kansas City, vs. New England, @ Las Vegas, @ Buffalo

7. Indianapolis (8-4)

Remaining opponents: @ Las Vegas, vs. Houston, @ Pittsburgh, vs. Jacksonville

8. Las Vegas (7-5)

Remaining opponents: vs. Indianapolis, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, vs. Miami, @ Denver

9. Baltimore (7-5)

Remaining opponents: @ Cleveland, vs. Jacksonville, vs. New York Giants, @ Cincinnati

10. New England (6-6)

Remaining opponents: @Los Angeles Rams, @ Miami, vs. Buffalo, vs. New York Jets

The Patriots’ best bet is somehow climbing into the No. 6 or No. 7 seed, so direct your scoreboard watching to the Dolphins, Colts, Raiders and Ravens. Las Vegas is slipping a bit, just squeaking out a win over the winless Jets to snap a two-game skid. The Dolphins have a pretty tough schedule the rest of the way, with next week’s game against the Patriots a massive one for the standings, though Buffalo probably won’t be playing for anything in Week 17.

The most important thing for the Patriots is to just keep winning. Win big, win little, win pretty, win ugly — it doesn’t matter. Just win. It’s the team’s only chance at sneaking into the postseason.