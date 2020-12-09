Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,675 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 89 more deaths on Wednesday. There were 109,009 total new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 259,324 while the total number of deaths is 10,922.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.86%.
There are 1,576 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, an increase of 24 since Tuesday. There are 308 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 61,181 active cases in Massachusetts.