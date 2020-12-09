BOSTON (CBS) – With less than a month left in office, Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III gave his farewell speech to Congress on the House Floor Wednesday.

In his speech, he thanked his colleagues, constituents and family while also saying the future of the nation is “big and bright”.

“Our arc isn’t clean, but it is clear: Each generation expands the definition of WE. We suffer setbacks. We get pushed off-track and sometimes can’t feel the progress. We fight amongst ourselves. But still – generation after generation – we expand,” said Kennedy. “Our future is big and bright, but it will take everything and everyone to reach it. I hope that a new generation of Americans will rise knowing that the People’s House stands tall for them.”

Just gave my farewell remarks to Congress on the House Floor. It's been the honor of a lifetime. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mgRv1UIqPg — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) December 9, 2020

Kennedy is finishing out his fourth term serving the state’s 4th congressional district. He was first elected in 2012 to fill Congressman Barney Frank’s old seat.

Instead of running for reelection for his House seat, Kennedy ran for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 Massachusetts Senate race, where he was handedly defeated by incumbent Senator Ed Markey. Kennedy lost by over one million votes.

The 40-year-old will be leaving Congress on Jan. 3.

After praising his wife Lauren and the rest of the governing body of Massachusetts, Kennedy extended gratitude for the people that voted him into office.

“To my constituents back home, in the 4th: I am so grateful for the trust you put in me,” he said. “My proudest moments were when you allowed me to bring your voice into this chamber. When I could carry what you felt in Taunton or Attleboro or Fall River or Milford to this floor. Thank you for the privilege you afforded me. I’ll see you back home soon.”

Kennedy is the son of former U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy II, grandson of former U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and grandnephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

After securing his congressional seat in 2012, he went on to win re-elections in 2014, 2016 and 2018. In 2018, Kennedy delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Before entering politics, Kennedy graduated from Stanford University and Harvard Law School. He served in the Peace Corp and worked as a prosecutor.