BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the state’s plan to distribute the COVID vaccine when it is available.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and members of the Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group will join Baker for the update at the State House.
Cambridge-based Modera and Pfizer have both submitted their two-dose vaccine candidates for emergency FDA authorization, and approval is anticipated within days.
“The feds have informed us that we should expect to receive 300,000 first doses by the end of December,” Baker said. “Those doses will be prioritized to frontline health care workers first, and then to long term care facilities.”