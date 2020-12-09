NEWTON (CBS) – A new testing option for people is opening in the greater Boston area and is promising shorter wait times and faster results.
The new testing site is open to the public at the Riverside MBTA lot in Newton. And unlike many other options in the state, you shouldn’t have to wait.
This is CIC Health’s second location in Massachusetts. The first is in Cambridge.
It’s a drive thru PCR test that takes three minutes.
Results on average come back in 24 hours. The site is open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for both adults and children.
The first week, 120 appointments will be made available but that will double the second week.
CIC is promising to ultimately get to 500 appointments a day. You can make an appointment online, just know insurance is not accepted yet so tests are $80.