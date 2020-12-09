BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday the state will work to distribute the COVID vaccine to Massachusetts residents in three phases beginning in December.

A first round of coronavirus vaccine shipments to Massachusetts is scheduled to begin around December 15. That shipment will include 59,475 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine that will be delivered to 21 hospitals in eight counties, and to the Department of Public Health immunization lab.

From there, doses will be sent to 74 hospitals in 14 counties for front line workers.

The next 40,000 doses will be distributed to the Federal Pharmacy Program for staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities, rest homes, and assisting living residences.

The state said its plan is based on the federal government’s approval of the vaccine.

“Vaccines will be safe, and no one would distribute them if they weren’t,” said Baker.

Dr. Paul Biddinger, Chair of Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group, detailed the multiple layers of review the vaccine has undergone, and said residents should feel confident it is safe.

“We feel we’re in a very good position to have confidence in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” Biddinger said.

Health officials said that based on current information, Massachusetts expects to receive 300,000 first doses of the vaccine by the end of December. The vaccine will require people to take two doses 3-4 weeks apart.

First shipment 59,475 doses of Pfizer vaccine ordered from fed govt goes directly to 21 MA hospitals & DPH Immuniz. lab, then redistributed for access to 74 hospitals. Next 40k doses to Federal Pharmacy Program for skilled nursing facilities, rest homes & assisted living #wbz pic.twitter.com/jSm03XaDGQ — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) December 9, 2020

By March, Massachusetts expected to receive and distribute over 2 million doses to “priority population.”

“The vaccine will be distributed in phases, starting with our highest risk and highest need individuals,” said Baker, who said communities of color and at-risk populations are prioritized under the plan.

Cambridge-based Modera and Pfizer have both submitted their two-dose vaccine candidates for emergency FDA authorization, and approval is anticipated within days.

The vaccine will be free of charge and will not cost any out-of-pocket fees. The timeline for distribution is as follows:

Phase One (December 2020-February 2021):

Clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers doing direct and COVID-facing care

Long term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities

Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Congregate care settings (including shelters and corrections)

Home-based healthcare workers

Healthcare workers doing non-COVID facing care

Phase Two (February 2021-April 2021):

Individuals with 2+ comorbidities (high risk for COVID-19 complications)

Early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health workers

Adults 65+

Individuals with one comorbidity

Phase Three (April 2021- ):

Vaccine available to general public

Baker said the state hopes to make the vaccine available to younger and healthier people later in the spring. In the meantime, he said that it is critical for residents to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“We’re certainly not out of the woods yet, and it’s critical that people continue following the state guidance and the preventive measures,” said Baker.

Biddinger was asked if masks will still be needed at this time next year. He said that he believes “in six to nine months we should have reached a good chunk of the country” with the vaccine.