BOSTON (CBS) — On Sunday, Gunner Olszewski scored his first NFL touchdown. On Wednesday, he got his first NFL weekly award.
The Patriots’ special teamer earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, for his 70-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 61-yard punt return later in the Patriots’ 45-0 win over the Chargers.
It marks the third time in 13 weeks that the award has gone to a Patriot, as kicker Nick Folk has twice earned the honors this season.
Gunner wanted that punt return TD.

— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 6, 2020
Punt return yards on yards on yards.

— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 6, 2020
Olszewski became the first Patriots player in franchise history with two returns of 60 or more yards in a single game. He also hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass on offense, and he made a special teams tackle while covering a kickoff, making it a banner day for the second-year player out of Division II Bemidji State.
“I mean, I always want to go out there and do something with the ball when I get it. So I think today it just all happened right,” Olszewski said after the win. “The blocking was good, I hit the lane like I was supposed to, like we practiced. And things sometimes fall like that.”