BOSTON (CBS) – UMass Memorial Epidemiologist Dr. Richard Ellison says vaccines against COVID-19 are a big advance in the fight against the pandemic, but won’t stop the spread until they’re widely available to everyone. Dr. Ellison said herd immunity requires 70-80% of the population to get the vaccine.
“I think it’s going to be awhile longer before we can really feel completely safe,” said Dr. Ellison.
Dr. Ellison said it’s going to get worse before it gets better because we’re still in an upward swing. He expects the number of positive cases to fall in later phases of vaccine distribution.
“I’m hoping that will flatten the curve and lower the number of people who are coming into the hospital,” said Dr. Ellison.
Even if you get the vaccine, Dr. Ellison and the CDC say you should still wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“There is still a concern right now that someone could get the vaccine, feel fine, have a mild infection and give it to someone else,” he said.
Dr. Ellison expects to be among the first to receive the vaccine and hopes others will do so when they can.
“I would encourage everyone to think about getting it,” he said.