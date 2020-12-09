Tony Romo's Tom Brady Impression Cracks Up Jimmy KimmelWhen Tony Romo burst onto the football broadcast scene, he was known for his ability to predict the future. Now, the CBS color analyst can add "quarterbacking impersonation" to his listed skills on his resume.

Report: Patriots Signing Defensive Back Dayan Lake To Practice SquadThe Patriots are adding to their defensive backfield, reportedly signing Dayan Lake.

Red Sox Dropping Affiliation With Lowell Spinners In 2021, Hopeful To ReconnectOn what is expected to be a dark day around the country for minor league baseball, the Boston Red Sox opted to cut ties with the Lowell Spinners for the upcoming 2021 season.

Hurley's Picks: Power Ranking The Non-Traditional NFL Game Nights In 2020Now that we've seen it all -- with still more to come -- it's the right time to look at all of the non-traditional start times and lay out an official POWER RANKING of which ones are best.

Four Celtics Rank In ESPN's Top 50, With Jayson Tatum Just Outside Top 10The NBA season is just around the corner, and ESPN is releasing its player rankings for the new campaign. The Boston Celtics are prominently featured in the Top 50.