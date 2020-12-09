Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday night marks the beginning of the Jewish Holiday of Hanukkah, and temples are finding ways to celebrate despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just grateful to be able to share Hanukkah through Temple Israel Boston because we do have a … way into people’s homes. That’s something that we can look at as a miracle of this season – that we don’t have to celebrate it alone,” said Rabbi Elaine Zecher.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Thursday, Dec. 10-Thursday Dec. 17
BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday night marks the beginning of the Jewish Holiday of Hanukkah, and temples are finding ways to celebrate despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some temples are holding menorah-lighting parades while others are lighting
“We’re just grateful to be able to share Hanukkah through Temple Israel Boston because we do have a … way into people’s homes. That’s something that we can look at as a miracle of this season – that we don’t have to celebrate it alone,” said Rabbi Elaine Zecher.
Hanukkah goes from Dec. 10-17.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Menorah Topped Car Parade in Needham
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Menorah Lighting in Dedham Square
Thursday, Dec. 10-Thursday Dec. 17
Temple Hillel B’nai Torah Zoom Candle Lighting