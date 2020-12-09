SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Gym member Allison Porter says it has taken some getting used to, now having to wear a mask while she lifts weights.

“I definitely notice it when I get into a heavy lift. It’s hot and keeps all that heat in,” said Porter.

It’s a requirement under Governor Baker’s rollback to phase three, step one. At Rx Strength Training in Somerville, the gym has had to curtail classes — less cardio and more strength training. “Previously we loved to string together exercises that get the heart rate up, but a mask makes that uncomfortable and people feel the need to stop,” said gym owner Jeff Butterworth, who says at least gyms are allowed to remain open.

In The Game entertainment complex in Peabody has had to make some big changes as popular attractions, like laser tag and the ropes course, now have to be closed. It’s another pivot since the business was allowed to reopen in October.

“From COVID overall, we’ve been suffering pretty hard,” said Bill Michalski, regional operations manager. “We’re at about 25 percent of normal business, and this affects us even more.”

In The Game is trying to hold onto staff, who continually wipe down games to ensure a safe environment, and hopes to recover from this latest setback, which Governor Baker says is necessary as COVID cases in the state continue to surge.

“I hope it’s only a few weeks, but I’m feeling sometime in January, after the holidays,” said Michalski.

At West Newton Cinema, owner David Bramante said he can weather restrictions that drop indoor capacity to 40% since, he says, the theatre isn’t seeing those numbers anyway. He’s showing movies just on the weekends and hoping there won’t be further restrictions.

“I gave up the worry thing a few months back with all of this. Right now, it’s a day at a time and a week at a time,” said Bramante.

The restrictions go into effect on Sunday.