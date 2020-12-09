Comments
ROXBURY (CBS) – A Roxbury man is being charged with murder after police found a woman dead inside an apartment complex on Tuesday evening.
Police say they responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Columbus Avenue in Roxbury.
After the officers arrived, they found a woman “suffering from apparent traumatic injuries.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.
71-year-old Alan Washington was later arrested and is now being charged with murder. He will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.
Police have not identified the woman yet. The death is still under investigation.