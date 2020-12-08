Red Sox Will Reportedly Make 'Aggressive' Push To Sign Japanese Starter Tomoyuki SuganoThe Red Sox' search for starting pitching is going international. The team is reportedly going to make a hard push to sign Japanese starter Tomoyuki Sugano.

Cam Newton Just Cares About Winning, Not His Passing StatisticsEven after a 45-0 blowout of the Chargers, some are complaining that Cam Newton isn't racking up enough yards through the air. The quarterback finds that a bit puzzling.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 14: Ty Johnson Takes On Bigger Role For JetsThe Jets lost again in Week 13 but they look to have found a new starter at running back who could prove useful to fantasy owners down the stretch.

Patriots Practicing At UCLA This Week: 'The House That Slater Built'The Patriots are staying on the road this week, calling UCLA their home as they gear up for Thursday night's clash with the Los Angeles Rams. For special teams ace Matthew Slater, it's a homecoming.

14 Players Limited On Patriots' Hypothetical Injury ReportThe Patriots didn't practice on Monday, considering they had just played a game on Sunday. But had they practiced, a whole bunch of players would have been limited as the team gears up for Thursday night's game against the Rams.