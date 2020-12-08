CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Revere News

REVERE (CBS) – One person was killed during an overnight fire at a Revere triple-decker.

It happened on Thornton Street around 2 a.m. At least three people were trapped during the fire.

The Revere Fire Department confirmed one person did not survive.

A fire on Thornton Street in Revere. (WBZ-TV)

Witnesses said a young girl climbed out a window on the second floor and onto an overhang. She then jumped to the ground below where people were waiting to help her.

The girl had burns, but witnesses said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

There is no information yet on what caused the fire.

