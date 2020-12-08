Comments
REVERE (CBS) – One person was killed during an overnight fire at a Revere triple-decker.
It happened on Thornton Street around 2 a.m. At least three people were trapped during the fire.
The Revere Fire Department confirmed one person did not survive.
Witnesses said a young girl climbed out a window on the second floor and onto an overhang. She then jumped to the ground below where people were waiting to help her.
The girl had burns, but witnesses said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
There is no information yet on what caused the fire.