REVERE (CBS) – A thief in Palmer targeted a Palmer family’s Christmas display, and police are investigating after the suspect was caught on camera.
The Ryan family says they are heartbroken. They have decorated their front yard for 35 years and love when people stop by to admire their display.
Now they’re hoping to get their decorations back.
The family noticed something seemed different in the front yard. When they checked their home surveillance system, they found a man shopping around and checking out the decorations.
The suspect stole a Santa and a snowman.
“Oh my goodness we just paid for all of these. They’re very expensive because they’re antique vintage,” said Lynn Ryan.
Palmer Police said they believe the suspect drives a Dodge Durango, which was caught on the family’s surveillance system.
The department also says they’ve seen an increase in Christmas decorations being stolen. They currently have nine open investigations.