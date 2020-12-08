BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker announced that Massachusetts is set to return to Phase 3, Step 1 of the reopening process starting Sunday. Some of the most notable changes affect restaurants, one of the industries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
Table size at restaurants will be capped at six people, down from the previous maximum of 10, with a time limit of 90 minutes.
“Some restaurants are already following these guidelines and we believe it would be appropriate for the rest to do the same,” Baker said.
COVID Reopening Rollback: What Is Changing In Massachusetts
And there is also a key difference in the face mask policy for diners going forward.
“Patrons will no longer be allowed to remove masks as soon as they are seated. Masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said at a news conference. “So this allows the server to be masked, and the patron to be masked, for instance when ordering your meal.”
Musical performances at restaurants will no longer be allowed. Seating at mall food courts will also have to be closed starting Sunday.
The governor’s office said customers will be encouraged to dine at restaurants only with members of their household, to avoid spreading the virus.