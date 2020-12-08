LYNN (CBS) – Dozens of Lynn high school student-athletes and coaches took to the steps of City Hall protesting the move to cancel winter sports.

A Lynn English senior called it a devastating end to his high school basketball career.

“To know we can’t play our last year… is heartbreaking,” said Ademide Badmus.

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee said the Coronavirus numbers are just too high to proceed with winter sports right now, telling us in a statement:

“I understand the hardship this imposes on our student athletes, coaches and families, but I will continue to do what I think is necessary to protect the health and well-being of Lynn residents.”

Winter sports include soccer, swim, indoor track and hockey.

Student athletes and coaches from Lynn English, Lynn Classical and Lynn Tech told WBZ-TV that they just want the opportunity to play.

“It’s unfortunate that our city officials aren’t attempting to allow these kids to get out there and participate,” said Lynn English boys’ basketball coach Antonio Anderson.

Several other school districts can still compete following masking and social distancing guidelines by the state and the Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Association.

“All the cities like Everett and Salem, all the cities can have a season and we can’t have a season,” said Badmus. “It’s just showing the people in Lynn City Hall aren’t putting in the effort.”

Coach Anderson said he just wants Mayor McGee and city health officials to listen, because to them – basketball is more than just a game.

“Being from Lynn. Basketball got me a free education. I was able to get a full scholarship and that’s what some of these kids hope to do too as well,” said Anderson.

“If some of these kids don’t have sports, it’s the streets and we don’t want that.”