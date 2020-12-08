BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots didn’t practice on Monday, considering they had just played a game on Sunday. But had they practiced, a whole bunch of players would have been limited as the team gears up for Thursday night’s game against the Rams.
The Patriots released a hypothetical practice report on Monday night, as teams are required to do when they have a Thursday night tilt. New England listed 14 players listed as limited, including a trio of players who got injured during Sunday’s win over the L.A. Chargers: tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck), and defensive backs J.C. Jackson (hip, knee) and Jonathan Jones (neck).
Jackson played through a hip injury on Sunday before ultimately leaving late in the game due to his knee. Prior to leaving, Jackson came down with his seventh interception of the season in the 45-0 victory.
Here is the full list of players who would have been limited on Monday:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
DB Kyle Dugger (toe)
K Nick Folk (back)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck)
CB J.C. Jackson (hip, knee)
FB Jakob Johnson (knee)
CB Jonathan Jones (neck)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
QB Cam Newton (abdomen)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)
As you can see, quarterback Cam Newton remains on the injury report.
The Patriots improved to 6-6 on Sunday with their blowout win over the Chargers. They are remaining in Los Angeles leading up to Thursday night’s game against the 8-4 Rams.
WBZ gets you ready for Thursday night’s Patriots-Rams game starting Wednesday night with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m. After the Patriots and the Rams are done Thursday night, tune in to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!