14 Players Limited On Patriots' Hypothetical Injury ReportThe Patriots didn't practice on Monday, considering they had just played a game on Sunday. But had they practiced, a whole bunch of players would have been limited as the team gears up for Thursday night's game against the Rams.

Belichick Hopes For Some More Team Bonding During Patriots' Time In Los AngelesThe Patriots get to spend a few extra days out in sunny California, a nice bonus to having back-to-back games against Los Angeles opponents on their schedule. But as always, this is a business trip for New England.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 14: Ty Johnson Takes On Bigger Role For JetsThe Jets lost again in Week 13 but they look to have found a new starter at running back who could prove useful to fantasy owners down the stretch.

Report: McDaniels Ready For Second Shot As NFL Head CoachWe've hit the point of the season where we're hearing rumblings of Josh McDaniels wanting to be a head coach again.

How Patriots' Path To Playoffs Can Change Dramatically In Coming DaysHere's how the Patriots can take some massive strides in the AFC playoff race.