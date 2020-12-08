BAR HARBOR, Maine (CBS/AP) — A proposal from New England senators to ensure free lifetime entry to national parks for all disabled U.S. veterans has been signed into law.
Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine proposed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act to provide the free access to veterans who suffered or aggravated disabilities while serving in the military. President Donald Trump has signed the proposal into law.
Collins and Shaheen said a previous act left some uncertainty about whether all wounded veterans would have access to a free National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. Collins said the new law “will ensure that disabled veterans can continue to access our country’s national treasures for outdoor recreation.”
“This new law is just one way to show our appreciation for our veterans, who have sacrificed so much for this country,” Shaheen said. “Access to our parks and lands is helpful to many veterans with rehabilitation, so I’m very happy to see our bipartisan effort to ensure that access – free of charge – become law.”
Last month, the U.S. Department of the Interior accepted a proposal from two Maine lawmakers to make admission to national parks free for veterans and Gold Star families.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)