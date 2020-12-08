WESTFORD (CBS) — Despite tearful testimony by students and parents, Westford’s School Committee voted 4-3 Tuesday to cancel the district’s hockey and basketball seasons amid a statewide spike in COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent of Schools Everett Olsen said he was worried about the trickle-down effect of potential COVID-19 infections since coaches also work as teachers.
“Many of our coaches are also our teachers so that could compromise the ability to provide instruction to all of our students,” said Olsen.
Westford Academy senior and basketball player Matt Sepe called the decision devastating.
“I think the winter is a tough time for a lot of people normally, without this pandemic. Basketball gives people something to look forward to, especially now. It would be like a sense of normal,” Sepe said.
At least 30 school districts plan to keep all of their winter sports following masking and distancing guidelines from the state and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Westford had already canceled its winter wrestling and indoor track programs.